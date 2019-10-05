 

'We must teach them a lesson they'll never forget' - Lesufi on theft at Soweto primary school

2019-10-05 20:25
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. (Gallo Images)

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning to those who broke into a Soweto primary school and stole 90 tablets and, other expensive technology.

"We are going to Zola this afternoon together with the police. The community must tell us who stole our [equipment]. We must teach them a lesson they will never forget," he tweeted.

The school was broken into on Friday morning, Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said on Saturday.

In addition to the 90 tablets stolen from the Esithibeni Primary School in Zola 1, three computers were taken from the principal's office, as were some of the school's "smart boards".

Lesufi was horrified by the news and said he regarded it as an attack on education.

He was not immediately available to comment on the outcome of a planned visit to the school on Saturday.

"At the moment there are no arrests, but we are hoping they will make some arrests soon," said Mvula.

A picture Lesufi tweeted, showed a hole made in a wall by removing the bricks. 


Read more on:    panyaza lesufil  |  johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Family, friends of murdered UCT student hold final farewell in KZN

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Friday jackpot winners 2019-10-04 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 