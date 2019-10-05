'We must teach them a lesson they'll never forget' - Lesufi on theft at Soweto primary school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning to those who broke into a Soweto primary school and stole 90 tablets and, other expensive technology.

"We are going to Zola this afternoon together with the police. The community must tell us who stole our [equipment]. We must teach them a lesson they will never forget," he tweeted.

The school was broken into on Friday morning, Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said on Saturday.

In addition to the 90 tablets stolen from the Esithibeni Primary School in Zola 1, three computers were taken from the principal's office, as were some of the school's "smart boards".

Lesufi was horrified by the news and said he regarded it as an attack on education.

He was not immediately available to comment on the outcome of a planned visit to the school on Saturday.

"At the moment there are no arrests, but we are hoping they will make some arrests soon," said Mvula.

A picture Lesufi tweeted, showed a hole made in a wall by removing the bricks.



