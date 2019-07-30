'We need fresh ideas': Dali Mpofu would be 'surprised' if Julius Malema stands as EFF leader beyond the next term

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu says he would be surprised if Julius Malema stood for another term as party leader beyond the upcoming one.

Mpofu, in conversation with Power FM on Monday, said Malema could be re-elected for a final term at the party's upcoming elective conference in December, but didn't foresee him seeking another term "after that".

Responding to a question from a caller, Mpofu said: "As far as the conference is concerned, look, nobody is coming back, there's no coming back.

"Our term ends in December and it's up to the delegates at that conference who will decide which leader they want, and if that means someone comes back, someone comes back.

"I think we have demonstrated sufficiently that we are not in this thing for personal ambitions. If we were in this for personal ambition, we would have stayed in the ANC and some of us would have been ministers or MECs and so on.

#EFFPresser Malema: At its Special Meeting convened on the 01st of July, 2019, the Central Command Team resolved that the EFF Second National People’s Assembly will be convened on the 13 - 16 December, 2019... — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 2, 2019

Host Aldrin Sampear asked Mpofu whether he thought the EFF could exist beyond Malema as the commander-in-chief of the party.

'We need fresh ideas, we need fresh thinking'

"Of course, of course. It will, not that it could, it will," he responded emphatically.

"There's going to come a time [when Malema is not party leader]. If he is re-elected in December this year, I would be surprised if he stands for another term."

"It has very difficult tasks and it's also…we believe in continuity of leadership and, for example, even myself. I mean, I would never want to be in the same position, maybe not even for one term, let alone two terms or three terms, because it will stifle the organisation if you do that.

"We need fresh ideas, we need fresh thinking. We can all play different roles. As I say, we are not stuck with titles," said Mpofu.

Asked if he envisaged the upcoming elective conference of the EFF to be the last time that Malema stood for party leader, Mpofu replied: "Our term finishes on the 14th of December this year. If he [Malema] gets re-elected, yeah, as I said I would be very surprised if he stands again after that, even if he makes himself available. But as I say, I don't even know if he's going to be available now."

#EFFPresser Malema: ..at the Expo Centre, Nasrec under the theme “Consolidating the Ground Towards Socialist Power”. The NPA is an elective conference of the EFF, the highest decision making body and, according to the EFF Constitution, takes place every 5 years. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 2, 2019

In December, the EFF will hold its elective conference, the "National People's Assembly", at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

EFF delegates from across the country will elect individuals to the top leadership structures of the party.

