 

'We need to rid these beasts from society' - MEC on murder of 6-year-old girl

2018-07-27 19:05

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

There seemed to be an increase in children being kidnapped in the province, said Mpumalanga MEC for community safety Pat Ngomane following the discovery of 6-year-old Noluthando Masango's body in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa.

Masango's lifeless body was found metres away from a relative's house on Thursday, where she was last seen attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother. She went missing on July 21. 

"It is reported that she was in a room playing with other children while the adults were enjoying the ceremony outside when she suddenly went out of the room and never returned," said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"It appears that the victim was strangled and possibly raped, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to shed more light on the matter."

In a statement, Ngomane said it appeared that there had been a spike in child kidnappings, with the worst cases ending in death, while others fortunately ended in children being reunited with their families.

"Not long ago a 13-year-old, Katlego Marite, was abducted by men at Tasbett Park in Emalahleni, while another girl was abducted near her school in the same area of Siyabuswa," the statement read. Katlego was returned safely to his family. 

'Children should not be worrying about safety'

Ngomane has condemned the killing children, saying that it destroys the social fibre of communities and the future of the country. 

"What type of a society [is it] that constantly violates its children? It cannot be that children cannot walk freely in their own neighbourhoods," said Ngomane. 

"We need to urgently remove these beasts from the society. We should never normalise evil. We must do [everything] in our power to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our society, especially children, are safe at all times."

He added that children should not be worrying about their safety but instead should be mainly preoccupied with their school work. 

Ngomane asked police to urgently bring the suspect to book and that the criminal justice system ensures that those who are found guilty of any offences relating to the ill-treatment of minors receive lengthy jail sentences.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is urged to contact Warrant Officer Modise Matsimela on 082 752 2919 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

