We need to talk more about economic legacy of apartheid – Ben Turok

African
National Congress stalwart and former member of parliament Ben Turok says South Africans need to have more
discussions on the legacy of apartheid.
He was speaking on Saturday at
the Kgalema Motlanthe foundation’s inaugural inclusive growth forum, which is
taking place in the Drakensberg, KwaZulu
Natal over three days.
Turok said the real legacy of
apartheid needs to be emphasised if South
Africa is to truly move forward from its past.
“We don’t sufficiently emphasise
the legacy of apartheid we like to talk about human rights, the political
dispensation and so on but there’s an economic legacy which is terribly
important and for this meeting we have to face as the president did, the
economic legacy of apartheid,” he told guests at the conference.
The struggle veteran said there were five instances that he had
observed that continued to exacerbate some of the challenges South Africa was
battling.
“The huge inequalities of income
and wealth… the media and researchers often talk about the inequality of income
somehow we are very shy to talk about the inequality of wealth yet the Gini coefficient for that indicator is .95 while the
Gini for income is .67 our wealth inequality is not only the highest in the
world but beyond comparison with any country in the world that’s the legacy of
apartheid,” said Turok.
Turok discussed the state of
South Africa’s economy and complained of how only specific sectors were massively
concentrated and that it had high profits and low investments.
“We have a financial sector that
floats on top of the economy and is not rooted in the real economy. Whereas the
media often talk about the importance of inflows and outflows and so on. That
is at a micro level of the economy but it’s not about the real economy,”
explained Turok, who said this showed the disconnect between the financial
sector and the real economy in South Africa.
‘Monopolies blocking black
players’
He also said the monopolies which
had populated some sectors were also working to block not only new but mostly
black players from entering the different markets.
The former parliamentarian also
said South Africa had moved from a period where money and power were in the hands of wealthy families like the Oppenheimers
or the Rupert’s but instead global countries which were hard to regulate.
“We have a high degree of
international institutions investing in our financial sector and that
financialises the economy, the commanding heights and so on,” said Turok,
“When you have international
agencies controlling the large chunks of your stock exchange, how do you as
president intervene in that economy,” he asked, saying it made it difficult to
point out centres of power.
He said this was a problem which
not only needed to be discussed but tackled through lots of research and
working with people who had the know-how.