 

'We never gave this group a mandate' - EFF Limpopo says they weren't behind Vodacom protests

2018-12-03 18:10

Canny Maphanga

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

The EFF in Limpopo did not instruct its members to vandalise Vodacom shops after an address by ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang at the Vodacom 2018 Journalist of the Year awards, the party said on Monday.

"We were in Gauteng on the day of the incident. We never gave this group a mandate or a directive. We are unable to respond on things we do not know," EFF Limpopo chairperson Jossey Buthane told News24.

"How did you come to the conclusion that they were EFF supporters?"

"If you wear an OMO shirt, does that mean you work for OMO?" Buthane asked.

On Sunday a group of protesters wearing EFF T-shirts vandalised a Vodacom store in the Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo. There were also reports of an incident in Makhado.

But the party has distanced itself from the action and Buthane said the media should rather ask Vodacom questions.

"The question is, why did Vodacom allow that to happen at their gala dinner and provoke citizens.

"Vodacom must clarify what transpired to cause people to react."

EFF unfazed by DA "playing politics"

On Monday, DA premier candidate in Limpopo Jacques Smalle laid charges of malicious damage to property and accessory to crime at the Polokwane police station. 

Buthane says the EFF is unfazed by the latest development. 

"Smalle is not a politician, we are not worried about that, we will see him in court," Buthane said.

In light of this weekend's incident, Vodacom resolved to close the franchise in Polokwane as well as a few other stores until further notice.

On Saturday, Vodacom stores in Centurion, Hatfield and East Lynne were closed because people clad in EFF T-shirts demonstrated there.

"The safety and security of customers and franchise staff remains paramount," a Vodacom spokesperson told News24.

