 

'We never shot the girl, the owner of the car did' - court hears of Sadia's hijacker's last words

2019-02-13 17:53

Kaveel Singh

Sadia Sukhraj. (Supplied)

"We never shot the girl. The owner of the car shot her."

These were among the last words uttered by one of the men who hijacked 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, according to a witness who testified in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

Siyanda Thabethe, a security guard at Clinton Car Paints in Shallcross, was testifying in the trial of Sibonelo Mkhize.

Mkhize is accused of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with the botched hijacking that left Sukhraj dead in Shallcross, Chatsworth on May 28, 2018.

It is alleged that Mkhize and Siyabonga Bulose crashed while fleeing from the scene of the hijacking and that Bulose died in the process.

"One of them jumped out and left the car. I then went to the remaining person, opened their door and pulled him out and placed him down. We asked him why they shot the child. He said: 'We never shot the child. The child was shot by the owner of the vehicle," Thabethe testified.

He was referring to the girl's father.

Thabethe also told the court that he witnessed an off-duty police officer apprehend Mkhize.

"He ran down a nearby park. The officer went down after him and came back a short while later with the suspect."

'She was not moving'

Another witness, Naresh Singh, said he came across the hijacked vehicle and its assailants on his way to work.

"I saw the assailant leaning on his window, gasping for air. He was trying to breathe."

He said that he and another man were trying to remove Sukhraj from the vehicle.  

"The other man asked me for help because the child's leg was jammed behind the driver's seat. Once I pulled the seat forward, another guy passed me the child."

He then took the little girl to another car so she could be transported to hospital.

"She was not moving. She had blood on the left side and she was [wearing] white school clothes, socks and had a tie on as well. She also had her backpack."

The trial continues on Thursday.

