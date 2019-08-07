 

We should reject an 'us-and-them' approach to foreign nationals - Mahambehlala

2019-08-07 18:56

Jan Gerber

Cops are conducting raids in the Joburg CBD, the same area they were attached last week.

Cops are conducting raids in the Joburg CBD, the same area they were attached last week. (Sifiso Jimta )

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While condemning violence against the police allegedly perpetrated by foreign nationals, South Africans should react with caution and not undermine South Africa's standing on the global stage, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on international relations and cooperation, Tandi Mahambehlala, said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mahambehlala called on South Africans to exercise caution when reacting to reports about foreign nationals allegedly clashing with the police in Johannesburg.

"The temptation to resort to an 'us-against-them' approach when dealing with foreign nationals should be rejected. We should not respond in a way that may undermine South Africa's standing on the global stage or the efforts of the government on the continent," she said.

"We have a responsibility to lead regional integration and promote intra- and inter-trade among African countries. However, thuggery and criminal elements that seek to destabilise our country in the fight against crime should be dealt with decisively."

On Wednesday, the police raided foreign-owned shops in Johannesburg. This comes after an incident when foreign nationals are alleged to have fought back against the police.

"That conduct against the police cannot be condoned. It does not matter who is the perpetrator. The committee supports a measured, co-ordinated and well-reasoned response. Such a response must take into consideration South Africa's national interest and the long-term vision of reviving Africa."

She said Africa Day was meaningless if a mere two months later South Africans turned against their African brothers.

Mahambehlala said the committee trusted that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation would give guidance, if so required, and facilitate interventions.

The committee supports the work of the portfolio committee on home affairs on the Border Management Authority Bill, and believes it should be expedited to address challenges with immigration.

On Tuesday, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Bongani Bongo, called for the full implementation of South Africa's immigration laws and regulations to ensure that everyone within South Africa's borders is documented. He said it was "untenable" that South Africa could have large numbers of undocumented immigrants. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps
NEXT ON NEWS24X

13-year-old, believed to have been sent to attack pupil, appears in Cape Town court on gun charge

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four way split in Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 