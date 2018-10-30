 

'We sing to keep our spirits up' – Firefighters continue to battle Southern Cape blaze

2018-10-30 22:43

Christina Pitt

Working for Fire firefighters prepare to battle the blaze in the Southern Cape. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Working for Fire firefighters prepare to battle the blaze in the Southern Cape. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Although many of them have lost everything, the brave women and men from Working on Fire continue to battle the flames that have engulfed the Southern Cape.

Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard said that at least 16 firefighters had been personally affected by the fire.

"They lost everything," she said.

The firefighters had been working tirelessly in stressful conditions, she said. "But they have a strong bond with each other and they just pull through."

One firefighter from the Eastern Cape said that containing the fires had been extremely challenging. 

"It was my first time fighting such a big fire and the mountains have very steep slopes," Nkululeko Ngamlana said.

"We are well-trained firefighters so we are managing to cope under these conditions.

We always sing to keep our spirits up so that we don't think about home – so we can focus on what we are doing." 

New fires

Around 129 firefighters from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State have set up their headquarters at Rosemoor Stadium.

When News24 arrived at the stadium, firefighters were lining up to collect their supper while others prepared for the night shift on the mountains.

Howard said that it had been a particularly difficult day for the firefighters.

"We had a couple of new fires starting up in the Knysna area. Rheenendal and Karatara have been affected," she said.

"Our firefighters have been deployed as far as Grootvadersbosch and Swellendam area."

On Tuesday, 840 people were evacuated from Farleigh, Keurhoek, Rheenendal and Karatara and have been stationed at various community halls.

Knysna fires still raging

Earlier that day, two adults and six children from Karatara were reported dead as a result of the fire.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje said that an inquest docket had been opened into the cause of the fire.

Poje said that there was no further information regarding the deaths and that the death toll remained the same.

"The fires in George and the surrounding areas have been contained. The weather conditions from last night helped the George area. Fires in the Knysna area are still going," he said.


Read more on:    knysna  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN father gets 3 life terms for raping 5-year-old daughter

2018-10-30 22:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'It looked like a toy gun, he was so calm about it' - eyewitness describes Mihalik murder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:00 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 