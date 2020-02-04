We trust she didn't do it - say supporters as load shedding delays bail bid of mystery kidnapping accused

18-year-old accused 'baby snatcher' Karabo Tau in the dock at the Belville Magistrate's Court. (Amy Gibbings)

Because of loadshedding, a pupil who insists she has an alibi that proves she did not kidnap a Cape Town baby has to stay in custody until Thursday before her bail application can continue.



Magistrate Charles Scott apologised profusely to the accused, Karabo Tau, after he postponed the application to Thursday.

"We do have a generator outside. It's a mystery why it's not functioning because it's a huge generator," said Scott.

He explained his workload had become severely backed up as a result of load shedding.

Scott said he had checked the load shedding roster, and from what he could tell, it might be safe to reschedule to Thursday.

On Tuesday, witnesses were expected to corroborate a letter from Tau's high school and CCTV footage to prove she was at school at the time baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane's mother, Asanda, said she was kidnapped.

Tau claimed she was in an isiXhosa class at 14:00, the time Kwahlelwa's mother has narrowed the kidnap down to.

On Tuesday, Western Cape police told News24 in response to a query over whether the baby had been found that the "investigation is on-going".

The two camps of supporters - for Karabo and Kwahlelwa's mother - forcefully pushed their way into the court room and the police had to block the door to control access.



Karabo smiled at her supporters in the public gallery on her way back down to the cells.

Her co-accused, Eli Kibunda, is due back in court next week for a bail application.

Meanwhile outside the court, a friend of the Tau family, Belinda Adonis, told News24 they were convinced she was innocent.

"We trust her that she didn't do it," said Adonis.

On the other side of the road, people on Asanda's side said they just wanted to know where the child was.

"She must bring back the baby. We want the baby," said a woman who did not want to be named as she joined the group protesting parallel to Karabo's supporters.

As the two camps headed for their transport, a fight broke out with people hitting each other with plastic bottles for a brief period.



News24 previously reported the police had issued a statement saying a child had gone missing on January 16 after a woman who claimed to be a social worker asked for the baby's birth certificate and clinic card. There were promises of food and financial assistance.

"The suspect returned the next day and accompanied the mother and children in a taxi to Parow, where she told the mother [where] her office was.

"Once the vehicle stopped at the alleged office, the woman got out with one of the twins and fled."

Tau's application will resume on Thursday at 14:00.