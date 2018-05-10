 

'We want foreigners gone' - Mahikeng protesters

2018-05-10 15:14

Iavan Pijoos

Protesters in Mahikeng have called on all foreign nationals to leave the province.

Protesters in Mahikeng have called on all foreign nationals to leave the province. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

While an impasse over the future of embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo continues, protesters in the province have turned their attention to foreign nationals. 

Protesters in Mahikeng are calling on all shop owners who are foreign nationals to leave the province. 

"The problem with the foreigners is they are killing our kids with drugs and abortions. They are doing so many illegal things in our country," protester Trevor Phelwane said. 

Phelwane, however, denied that the protest was xenophobic. 

"We are not being xenophobic or what, but we are saying they must do business professionally." 

A large group of protesters gathered outside the museum in the town on Thursday morning. 

They held up placards, one of which read: "Every foreigner must go – burn their business. Go! Go! Go!" 

Another read: "I'm a hawker and the foreigners are killing us." 

Singing as they voiced their displeasure, the protesters also called for Mahumapelo to step down.

Tell Supra 'to bring it on' - Mahumapelo's detractors after his refusal to step down

Several shops dotted around the museum were closed and there was a large police presence in the area on Thursday. 


No opportunities

Another protester, Keoagile Mothibi, said there were no job opportunities in Mahikeng. 

protest
(Iavan Pijoos, News24)

"There are no mines and factories in Mahikeng for our people to get jobs. The foreigners came in large numbers to our town and are causing a problem for our small businesses," he said. 

Mothibi was adamant that all foreign nationals had to leave the province. 

"We want them gone. Their placards are all over the town and our town has become so dirty."

protest
(Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said officers were "talking" to the protesters.

"They apparently have business related issues," he said. 

On Wednesday Mahumapelo announced that he would not be stepping down as premier or ANC chair of the platinum-rich province as he'd initially indicated. He would instead go on leave, appointing finance MEC Wendy Nelson as acting premier.

protest
(Iavan Pijoos, News24)

protest
(Iavan Pijoos, News24)

