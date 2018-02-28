 

'We want to be clean as well': Water restrictions hit Cape Town’s homeless

2018-02-28 14:25

Thembela Ntongana

Homeless people wash in two and half litres of water each at The Carpenter’s Shop in Roeland Street, Cape Town. (Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Homeless people wash in two and half litres of water each at The Carpenter’s Shop in Roeland Street, Cape Town. (Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - It is 06:00 on Tuesday and 72-year-old Tina Solulu is first in line at The Carpenter’s Shop on Roeland Street, Cape Town.

She sleeps at the gate to make sure she will be in the front of the queue. She has come to have a bath, according to a GroundUp report.

Solulu is one of more than 80 homeless people waiting for a bath and a meal this morning.

The gates only open at 07:30, but people start lining up in the early hours. The gates close at 10:00. A few minutes before 07:00, Faghma Petersen arrives.

She is responsible for giving people soap, toothpaste and a towel. On Tuesdays, donated clothes are also given to people. There are separate showers for men and women, but since the City of Cape Town’s water restrictions came into force, the showers have been turned off.

Petersen now gives each person a small five-litre bucket, half filled with water.

People pour the water into a larger plastic basin and then wash themselves.

Afterwards, the grey water is poured into a large drum and used for flushing toilets. Solulu says she is originally from Duncan Village in East London.

'We want to be clean as well'

She has been living on the streets of Cape Town for years, though she can’t remember how many. She had one child, but her child died.

Cape Town has more than 700 homeless people sleeping in the city centre, according to a 2015 survey.

Most of them rely on water from public facilities, such as public toilets, to drink and wash. But with water restrictions, there is no water in many of these facilities.

GroundUp visited the public toilets on Greenmarket Square and found the taps were closed. This was also the case in the Company's Garden on Queen Victoria Street."Use the sanitiser; no water," said a woman janitor in a bib, handing out toilet paper at Greenmarket Square.

Linda Ndakrokra sleeps in the Company's Garden. She used to use the facilities there. "Even though the water was cold, we would bath there and do our washing before the toilets closed at five," she said.

Since the taps were closed, she has started going to The Carpenter’s Shop to wash.

"Now if you want to wash your clothes, you must go around and ask people for water. We might stay on the streets, but we want to be clean as well," said Nakrokra.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Social Services, JP Smith, said the Recreation and Parks Department had closed all showers on beaches and most of the taps in public ablution facilities.

'It is dehumanising'

He said waterless hand sanitisers were provided to save water, while still maintaining hygiene standards.

Smith said the Recreation and Parks Department managed nine bathhouses.

"These are public facilities and are not for the exclusive use of homeless people."

There is one in the city centre, two in Gugulethu, five in Langa, and one in Manenberg.

A woman, who only gave her name as Marcia, said she used to rely on the toilet at the train station in Muizenberg.

"If the toilets were locked, then I went to the beach, but now there is no water in the showers, so I just use the sea… It’s better than nothing," she said.

Pastor Alan Storey from the Central Methodist Mission said the organisation had been asking the City for years to open ablution services 24-hours a day.

"It is dehumanising to think people can stop themselves from going to the toilet after five, like you can restrict yourself… When things are good, the poor are the last to benefit. When they are bad, they are the first to suffer," said Storey.

"The water they [the homeless] use is minuscule compared to the water used in a [suburban] household with 10 to 15 access points," said Storey.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two killed in Mpumalanga chopper crash

2018-02-28 14:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Plastic Tide: On the front lines in the war against marine pollution
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 27 2018-02-27 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 