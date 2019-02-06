 

We were attacked for 'wearing EFF shirts' – DUT SRC on student's death

2019-02-06 13:51

Kaveel Singh

students at DUT peacefully marching on Steve Biko campus. (Kaveel Singh)

The student who was killed at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) lost his life because of arrogant security and police, the EFF-led student representative council (SRC) said on Wednesday.

SRC leader Sesethu Godlimpi hosted a press briefing a few metres from where Mlungisi Madonsela was killed.

The student, whose identity is being withheld by the university, died while receiving medical attention at City Hospital in Durban, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

Godlimpi and the EFF claim that private security at the university unfairly attacked students for merely wearing EFF regalia.

He said that leadership had been heading to a meeting with management on Tuesday when they were stopped by security.

"Students including leadership were prevented from going to the meeting because we were wearing EFF shirts," Godlimpi said.

He said a security manager had approached students with other guards and attacked them.

"He came to us and began using pepper spray on us. Students retaliated with stones. Security then decided to use their guns, and our fighter was shot and killed."

Godlimpi said that two men who were passing by took Madonsela and other EFF students to a nearby private hospital.

"Instead of helping this student, the security and police came to the hospital to arrest more students. Because of this, no one could sign for his bill and he could not be treated. The hospital footage will show this."

Godlimpi said the EFF "proudly associates ourselves with Madonsela who died for free decolonised education".

"He died a painful, but revolutionary, death. We share the pain of the family. Students are being shot and killed by their own parents who are security guards and police. They are being killed by people who should be protecting us."

Clash with EFF, journalists and Sasco

Following the media briefing, EFF members peacefully demonstrated on Steve Biko Road, however, an altercation ensued between some of its members and Sasco leadership who were holding their own press briefing.

Journalists were attacked and lambasted for covering Sasco.

"Get from here, get out," said one man.

DUT management is expected to also brief media later in the day. Police on Tuesday confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a group of about 30 students had stoned the administration building on Tuesday, injuring an administration staffer and a security guard.

Mbhele was unable to say what the extent of the injuries were.

Earlier, the university said the student's cause of death and details were not yet clear and would be subject to a preliminary police investigation.

