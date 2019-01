KwaZulu-Natal bulk water supplier Umgeni Water has committed to fully cooperating with a presidential proclamation to investigate various expenditure-related concerns at the entity.

"Umgeni Water wishes to state emphatically and without hesitation that when the investigation gets underway, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will receive full cooperation from Umgeni Water," spokesperson Shami Harichunder told News24 on Friday.

Ramaphosa on Thursday said the Umgeni Water board would be investigated for possible "unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure" pertaining to various matters.

The SIU investigation will be published in the next edition of the Government Gazette.

"Once this occurs and more information becomes available, Umgeni Water will issue a comprehensive statement," Harichunder said.

Water restrictions

"It is important that independent statutory agencies that report to Parliament and the President, such as the SIU, receive required support to enable them to conduct their work without hindrance and also bring to finality matters under scrutiny."

He added: "We must not forget that the SIU is crucial to ensuring that resources allocated to or in possession of public entities are utilised for the intended purpose and in line with their mandate to create a better life for all."

Umgeni Water faced various challenges in recent years including a severe drought that forced the water supplier to initiate projects to supplement low water levels at major dams in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal endured about three years of water restrictions in an effort to reduce consumption.

The restrictions were only lifted in late 2018 when good rains filled major dams up to above emergency levels.