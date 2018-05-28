 

'We will hear on Friday' - Moyane dismisses 'ninja kick' assault allegations

2018-05-28 11:48

Amanda Khoza

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. (Photo: File, Gallo Images)

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane said on Monday that he would wait for a decision to be made on Friday on whether he will be prosecuted for allegations that he had assaulted his grandchild's 17-year-old mother, before commenting on the allegations.

"We will hear on Friday," said Moyane, when News24 asked him about claims reported in the Sunday Times that he allegedly assaulted his [grandchild's] mother at his Johannesburg home.

According to the report, Moyane allegedly kicked the teenager in the face "like a Ninja" and "rugby-tackled" her during an argument at home. It was further alleged that he screamed at the woman, accused her of witchcraft and blamed her for destroying his "empire".

A medical report, apparently from the Helen Joseph Hospital, noted that the woman had a bruised jaw, a cut to the side of her cheek and a bruised abdomen, according to the Sunday Times report.

During the interview with News24, Moyane laughed when he was asked if it was true that he "rugby-tackled" the young woman.

"Rugby-tackled? How big is she? Do you know what a rugby tackle is? Ninja kick? We will hear on Friday my dear," Moyane said after bursting into laughter and then ending the phone call.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the police were investigating a case of assault.

Moyane inquiry

"We are still discussing the matter. The case will be taken to the prosecutor on Friday to see whether [authorities will] prosecute or not."

Asked about the allegations, Dlamini said "that is privileged information. You would have to speak to the victim herself on that."

According to a Fin24 report, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended embattled Moyane on March 19, accusing him of contributing to the "deterioration in public confidence at SARS and public finances being compromised".

Moyane's charges include gross mishandling of the financial intelligence centre report of May 17, 2016, relating to "suspicious transactions" by Jonas Makwakwa and Kelly Ann Elskie.

Ramaphosa announced the appointment of advocate Azhar Bham, SC as the new head of the Moyane inquiry.

Bham replaced retired Constitutional Court judge Kate O'Regan, who was removed following Moyane's objection. Moyane had raised concern over O'Regan's links with Corruption Watch, an NGO which has been calling for his removal, and accused him of mismanagement.

Moyane is the first head of the tax revenue service since 1994 to face disciplinary charges over his professional conduct.

