We will investigate without fear or favour - Hawks on Mabuyakhulu arrest

Durban – The arrest of and investigation against the convener of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial task team (PTT) is not political, the Hawks have said.

"I think it is important to mention that allegations are allegations. If someone comes and complains to the Hawks regarding alleged criminal activities, Hawks members will investigate without any fear, favour or prejudice," KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said on Wednesday.

Mhlongo was speaking outside of the Special Commercial Crimes Court in Durban where PTT convenor and Cyril Ramaphosa sympathiser, Mike Mabuyakhulu appeared.

Mhlongo went on to say that there was no political interference whatsoever.

"Politics is politics, and police work, investigations is another arena. The mere fact that one of the accused is a political figure does not separate him from the other accused. This is an investigation that started in 2012. In 2013, it was continuing and now we finalised the investigation."

Mabuyakhulu is accused of accepting money while he was a MEC, after a R28m North Sea Jazz Festival was cancelled in 2012.

He was granted bail of R50 000 along with two of his co-accused.

He and his co-accused were allowed to hold onto their passports, but have to let police know if they intend to leave the country.

The court heard that companies headed up by Mabuyakhulu's co-accused were paid, despite the festival being cancelled. The formal charges he faces include fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

There have been claims of political interference since Mabuyakhulu was appointed to head the PTT.

Mabuyakhulu declined to comment after the court case.

"I will issue a short statement later. For now, I won't say anything," he told a handful of journalists.

Mabuyakhulu was kicked out of the provincial government in 2016 when the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal - led by then-chairperson Sihle Zikalala - fired supporters of the Senzo Mchunu faction.

Mabuyakhulu, who is the former provincial treasurer of the ANC, was appointed convener of the PTT after the national executive committee (NEC) suspended the provincial leadership of the ANC, led by Zikalala, after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg nullified the provincial executive committee elected in 2015.

Mabuyakhulu was part of the camp aligned with Mchunu, who lost out on the position of secretary general to Free State Premier Ace Magashule during the elective conference in December.

Mabuyakhulu openly campaigned for Cyril Ramaphosa alongside Mchunu, building up to the conference.

