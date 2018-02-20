 

'We will not allow smash-and-grab interventions' – Ramaphosa on land expropriation without compensation

2018-02-20 18:57

Paul Herman

Cyril Ramaphosa. (MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL / AFP)

Cyril Ramaphosa. (MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the National Assembly that returning land to black South Africans will help heal the divisions of the past.

He responded to opposition party comments on the ANC's decision to follow through with plans to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

READ: 'Whose land will you take? Who is not our people?' - Lekota

Ramaphosa took to the podium in the National Assembly on Tuesday to address both houses of Parliament during his reply to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate.

Parties debated his SONA on Monday for a marathon 10 hours.

Ramaphosa quoted the preamble of the Constitution immediately before coming to the complex issue.

"Now you may ask, why am I going through this? Because someone referred to the original sin that was committed in this country, the taking of land from the indigenous people in this country was the original sin."

He was referring to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who said the 1913 Natives Land Act was apartheid's "original sin" before arguing against land expropriation without compensation.

ALSO READ: Don't bluff about land expropriation, Malema tells Ramaphosa

"It caused divisions, hurt and pain among our people.

"What we need to do is be aware of the fact that we are all called upon to enjoin to heal the divisions and the pain of the past.

"This is a collective task. It is not the task of the ANC alone. It is our task as a nation, it belongs to all of us.

"Yes, Julius Malema, it is just as much your task as it is my task. Yes, Mmusi Maimane, it is your task as it is my task," Ramaphosa said.

'Should we "just say, forget it"?'

The return of the land to the people from whom it was taken could be precisely how South Africa heals the divisions of the past.

"A number of white South Africans and companies have decided they are going to grasp the nettle and seize this as an opportunity to address the injustices of the past, so all of us collectively as South Africans can move forward, knowing we have addressed this issue."

Parliament needed to interrogate the statement that the expropriation of land without compensation was incompatible with a flourishing economy, or that it represented a "violation of the spirit" of the Constitution.

He then cited an example from a Mr Fredrick Alberts in Cape Town, whose house was forcibly taken from him, and who still felt the pain of the loss today.

"Should we just say, 'forget it, that belongs in the past'? He had a beautiful house, wonderful memories, and his dignity was razed to the floor, it was destroyed.

"What should we say to him?"

"Give him a house!" shouted one DA MP.

Freedom from 'bitterness and pain of the past'

Ramaphosa ignored the jibe and continued.

"This is a profound responsibility that has been given to our generation. In dealing with this complex matter, we will not make the mistakes that others have made.

"We will not allow smash-and-grab interventions. That we will not allow."

The amendment of the Constitution and execution thereof would be handled "in the same way" South Africa has handled all its issues.

"No one is saying that land must be taken away from our people.

"Rather, it is how can we make sure that our people have equitable access to land and security of tenure.

"We must see this process of accelerated land redistribution as an opportunity and not as a threat.

"We must see it as an opportunity to free all of us from the bitterness and pain of the past."

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Noakes, HPCSA to lock horns again

9 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Aussie cricket team visits Smile Foundation in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 20 2018-02-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 