 

We will not withdraw motion of no confidence – EFF

2018-02-13 17:33

Paul Herman

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu (City Press)

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The EFF says it will not be withdrawing its scheduled motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to allow the ANC to table its own motion.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Tuesday announced the party's national executive committee (NEC) had agreed to recall Zuma following a marathon 13-hour meeting on Monday.

No deadline has been given to Zuma, but Magashule "expected" an announcement on Wednesday.

STUDIO ANALYSIS: Will SA have a new president tomorrow?

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu told News24 on Tuesday that the party would not be handing over its motion, scheduled for February 22, to the ANC if Zuma chooses to defy his party.

"The most irresponsible thing we'll ever do as the EFF is hand over our motion," Shivambu said in the parliamentary precinct.

"What becomes of our role as members of Parliament or an organisation if we are just going to hand over motions like that to the ruling party?

"We are never going to do that. It is absolutely never going to happen."

Shivambu was adamant that the motion that would eventually remove Zuma from office would be the EFF's, and the ruling party must accept the EFF will be leading the motion.

"The ANC must rally all their members to support the motion, and at least for the first time, Parliament will be 100% unanimous in a motion of no confidence against one individual."

Speaker given 24 hours more to decide on motion date

Responding to the ANC's decision to officially recall Zuma, Shivambu said it was long overdue.

"We raised here in Parliament many incidents [against Zuma].

"We actually even physically tried to stop him [delivering] the State of the Nation Address [in 2017], because we knew this was a delinquent, a criminal only focusing on his own self-interest.

"That is why he can defy his own organisation, the Constitution, Parliament and South African laws.

"And now he is defying his own party."

The EFF had given National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete until 13:00 on Wednesday to respond positively to its request to move the party's motion from its current date to this week.

Shivambu said the EFF had not had a response from the Speaker's office yet.

The party is consulting with its legal team, and will be looking to file a court challenge against Mbete to move the motion up on the agenda "within the next 24 hours".

The ANC caucus confirmed on Wednesday that its MPs would sit to discuss the outcomes of the NEC.

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  baleka mbete  |  jacob zuma  |  parliament  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma can refuse ANC, Parliament must remove him - DA

2018-02-13 17:30

Inside News24

 
/News
STUDIO ANALYSIS: Will SA have a new president tomorrow?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 