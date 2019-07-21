'We will stop at nothing' - Sitole after arrest in Cape Town cop killing

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is seen during an interview about fight against crime. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has vowed to stop at nothing after a man was arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Delft south, Cape Town on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old police officer was killed, and two other colleagues injured in the fatal shooting.

According to police, the officers were performing crime prevention duties in Spekboom Street when an unknown man started shooting at their vehicle, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

READ | Cop killed, two others seriously injured in Cape Town shooting

Five minutes later, a second patrol vehicle that responded to the shooting, was also shot at by the same suspect outside a Spar in Sandelhout Street.

Three other police officers fired back, injuring the shooter. The man, 24, was arrested and is under police guard.

'Condemned in the strongest possible terms'

Sitole has condemned the killing and attack on SAPS members in the "strongest possible terms".

READ | Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Cape Town

The two wounded police officers were sent to hospital and were receiving medical attention.

"The attack on our police officers this morning must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all members of society," Sitole said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

"The efforts by the joint security forces to stabilise the areas of the Western Cape Metropole will continue as planned and we will stop at nothing to ensure that innocent people are and feel safe."

Sitole also conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain cop.

He also wished the wounded officers a speedy recovery.

The shooting comes three days after the army was finally seen in surrounding Cape Flats suburbs. The army is assisting with rolling joint operations for 60 days in 10 dangerous precincts in the city.

According to Lieutenant General Christine Mgwenya, 29 police officers were killed in the line of duty during the 2017/2018 financial year.



However, that number is lower than the 56 killed while off duty over the same period.



On Friday, IOL reported that residents of Blikkiesdorp in Delft embarked on a violent protect action in Delft in a bid to draw attention to the high level of crime, poverty and unemployment.

According to the SABC, the protesters burnt tyres and stoned vehicles which saw several roads being closed.

SANDF soldiers were seen in Delft later on Friday after the protest.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter