 

'We will stop at nothing' - Sitole after arrest in Cape Town cop killing

2019-07-21 14:45

Jeanette Chabalala

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is seen during an interview about fight against crime. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is seen during an interview about fight against crime. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has vowed to stop at nothing after a man was arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Delft south, Cape Town on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old police officer was killed, and two other colleagues injured in the fatal shooting.

According to police, the officers were performing crime prevention duties in Spekboom Street when an unknown man started shooting at their vehicle, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

READ | Cop killed, two others seriously injured in Cape Town shooting

Five minutes later, a second patrol vehicle that responded to the shooting, was also shot at by the same suspect outside a Spar in Sandelhout Street.

Three other police officers fired back, injuring the shooter. The man, 24, was arrested and is under police guard.

'Condemned in the strongest possible terms'

Sitole has condemned the killing and attack on SAPS members in the "strongest possible terms".

READ | Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Cape Town

The two wounded police officers were sent to hospital and were receiving medical attention.

"The attack on our police officers this morning must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all members of society," Sitole said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

"The efforts by the joint security forces to stabilise the areas of the Western Cape Metropole will continue as planned and we will stop at nothing to ensure that innocent people are and feel safe."

Sitole also conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain cop.

He also wished the wounded officers a speedy recovery.

The shooting comes three days after the army was finally seen in surrounding Cape Flats suburbs. The army is assisting with rolling joint operations for 60 days in 10 dangerous precincts in the city.

According to Lieutenant General Christine Mgwenya, 29 police officers were killed in the line of duty during the 2017/2018 financial year.

However, that number is lower than the 56 killed while off duty over the same period.

On Friday, IOL reported that residents of Blikkiesdorp in Delft embarked on a violent protect action in Delft in a bid to draw attention to the high level of crime, poverty and unemployment.

According to the SABC, the protesters burnt tyres and stoned vehicles which saw several roads being closed.  

SANDF soldiers were seen in Delft later on Friday after the protest.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    khehla sitole  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane tells Parliament to 'back off', threatens court action - report

2019-07-21 14:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 