 

We won't be intimidated – Parliament slams Ingonyama Trust 'attacks'

2018-03-07 17:12

Paul Herman

King Goodwill Zwelithini (Picture: AFP)

King Goodwill Zwelithini (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Parliament is "gravely concerned" by what it deems "personal attacks" by the Ingonyama Trust on former president Kgalema Motlanthe, in his former capacity as chairperson of a high-level panel on key legislation.

Sole trustee Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini told the trust's board last month that he wanted to take the high-level panel's report – tabled in November last year – to the Constitutional Court over its recommendations.

The report recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended, and that the trust be dissolved. According to the report, the trust's current practices were inconsistent with the government's land policy, and did not secure land tenure for residents.

READ: King Goodwill calls on Zulus to join him in fight to save Ingonyama Trust

The KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders last month also warned of bloodshed should the government go ahead with plans to remove rural land from under its control.

"Parliament is gravely concerned at the ongoing public castigations and personal attacks on... Motlanthe, and former panel member Dr Aninka Claassens, and the unwarranted threats regarding the panel's report and recommendations," a statement read on Wednesday.

"It must be stressed that the report's findings and recommendations are not personal opinions or wishes of panel members but were informed by the views of ordinary South Africans and various sectors.

"Parliament has a constitutional obligation to listen to and consider the views of all South Africans, not only influential and powerful organisations."

Benefits 'not going to residents'

The trust administers 2.8 million hectares of land on behalf of King Zwelithini.

Members of the public occupying trust land had complained that development was carried out without the consent of those living on the land, and the benefits went to the trust, not residents, Parliament said citing the report.

READ: Committee puts Ingonyama Trust's land lease plans on ice

Parliament's various committees and the speakers' forum must still debate the contents of the report.

"The trust's public posture on the report's proposals even before they are either considered by Parliament or ventilated with the public and stakeholders suggests an attempt to stifle debate and intimidate Parliament from carrying out its constitutional duties.

"It would be most unfortunate if this was the trust's intention, as it is not in the nature of the national legislature to bow to the bullying tactics of lobby groups or sectoral interests."

Parliament called on the trust to observe the parliamentary process on the report and take advantage of the consultation process when it is scheduled, "like all South Africans".

'Response is to traditional leaders, not the trust'

The chairperson of the trust's board, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, told News24 on Wednesday that the response should be directed to traditional leaders, not the trust itself.

If the king for instance, as the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust, has made public comments, then Parliament should be specific in its response, he said.

As for the king's calls for members of the Zulu nation to donate R5 each to fund the trust's court challenge, Ngwenya said the king was merely trying to avoid using taxpayers' money.

"The king does not want to use public funds. He wants people who support the claims to help, but if there are those who don't want to, that is fine too."

The trust would need some time to consider the statement in full before issuing a response.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform halted the trust's plan to convert existing "permission to occupy" (PTO) certificates into leases for those occupying the trust's land.

Both ANC and opposition MPs said they were disappointed with the trust's preference to turn apartheid-era "PTOs" into leases instead of full ownership for rural people who have rights to the land.

Read more on:    goodwill zwelithini  |  ingonyama trust  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Water restrictions may be reviewed at a later stage - Neilson

2018-03-07 16:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior Procurement Manager (CPT)

Cape Town
National Employment Center
R70 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 