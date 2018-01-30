We won't stop pushing for Mahumapelo to go, says civil society group

Johannesburg – Organisers of a campaign to oust North West Premier and ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo say they will continue with efforts to have him removed in spite of intimidation and apparent threats to their lives.



Civil society group, The Revolutionary Council, which held a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, told journalists that it decided to suspend some of its activities after their launch of a corruption register was disrupted by people wielding knives, axes and pangas at the weekend.

READ: 'We want Supra out' - fresh bid launched to oust North West premier

Last week, the grouping, made up of ANC members, told News24 that they were calling for Mahumapelo's removal because of his "corruption", that he had embarrassed the ANC, and also kicked out vocal people from the political party.

"They came here, disrupted our meeting before it even started and trashed the hall. They beat up peace-loving people. We had to stop our supporters from coming because the situation had become violent," said one of the members, Thato Magogodi.

He and others in the council have bodyguards and believe the incident on Saturday will not be the last.

"Everyday, we get messages and threats that we are going to be executed, but we don’t care about that, we are proceeding," he said at the briefing.

'I can’t be everywhere'

Mahumapelo denied the Revolutionary Council's allegations that he might be behind the mob that was dropped off to attack them and vandalise the property where their event was due to take place.

He said people who hated him would link him to anything.

"They will continue to blame me, even for some parts of the province that have no rain, because they have made it clear that I must be removed," Mahumapelo told News24 via Whatsapp.

He added that they would "concoct to link" him to anything, even things he knew nothing about.

When asked what he made of people perpetrating violence in his name, Mahumapelo condemned the acts.

"There are many people who say and do many things in my name and I condemn such all the time. I can’t be everywhere," he said.

The council said it has planned to lay charges against Mahumapelo in Mahikeng this week.