 

Weather hoax: Rest easy Cape Town, there's no 'hurricane-type storm' heading your way

2019-07-02 18:16

Kaveel Singh

Worry not Cape Town residents, a message making the rounds on social media saying that a hurricane-type storm is heading for the city is nothing but a hoax.

"The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre is aware of a message doing the rounds on social media, warning of a hurricane-type storm heading our way. Please note that this is a hoax," the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday.

While the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has advised of strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight, there are no extraordinary weather events expected.

"We urge residents to not share this message as it is creating unnecessary panic," said the city.

The fake message warned of a "hurricane type storm" set to hit the city on Tuesday night with details such as 80mm of rain to fall in 24 hours and heavy snowfall in higher regions.

It also said there were flash floods expected in low lying and flat areas and wind speeds between 100 - 140 km/h.

The message read: "Citizens are urged to prepare for the storm by moving any loose furniture indoors and bring any pets inside. Evacuation plans have been set out for several areas and the South African air force is on standby from 10pm onwards. Citizens are also urged to remain indoors as much as possible and to clear away from any dead or burnt trees that may fall during the storm."

The same message was circulated earlier in June, causing panic among residents, CapeTalk reported at the time.

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather
