Weather | Thunderstorms to hit on what will be a warm Wednesday across the country

Another warm day is expected across much of South Africa on Wednesday, with advisories of severe thundershowers in three provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, eastern interior of the Western Cape and central and western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Localised flooding is expected over the central and north-western parts of the Free State and south-west parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy from the afternoon with isolated evening thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, there will be fog along the escarpment at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected along the escarpment.

Fog along the escarpment of Limpopo is expected at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but partly cloudy and hot in the far east with isolated thundershowers.

A cloudy and cool day with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers is expected in the Free State but isolated in the north-east, where it will be partly cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first, with fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Fog along the west and south-west coast is expected in the Western Cape at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from late morning but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the south at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at times in the west and south, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but cool in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly by late morning.

For the western part of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north, where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but south-westerly in places in the afternoon.

A cloudy and warm day in the south is expected in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly and hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days