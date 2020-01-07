Weather | Thunderstorms to hit on what will be a warm Wednesday across the country

Another
warm day is expected across much of South Africa on Wednesday, with advisories
of severe thundershowers in three provinces, according to the South African
Weather Service.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are expected
over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, eastern interior of the Western
Cape and central and western interior of the Eastern Cape.
Localised flooding is expected
over the central and north-western parts of the Free State and south-west parts
of the North West.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy from the afternoon with isolated
evening thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
In Mpumalanga, there will
be fog along the escarpment at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and
warm but hot on the Lowveld.
Isolated thunderstorms are
expected along the escarpment.
Fog along the escarpment of Limpopo is
expected at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot.
In the North West, it will be
cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but
partly cloudy and hot in the far east with isolated thundershowers.
A cloudy and cool day with
scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers is expected in the Free State but
isolated in the north-east, where it will be partly cloudy.
The Northern Cape will
be cloudy at first, with fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise
partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers over
the central and eastern parts.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.
Fog along the west and south-west
coast is expected in the Western
Cape at first, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm
to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from late morning
but scattered in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate northerly to north-easterly in the south at first, otherwise moderate
to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy at times in the west and south, otherwise cloudy and warm with
scattered showers and thundershowers but cool in the extreme north.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly by late morning.
For the western part of the
Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and
thundershowers but widespread in the north, where it will be cool.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly, but south-westerly in places in the
afternoon.
A cloudy and warm day in the
south is expected in KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise partly and hot. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but
scattered in the extreme south-west.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
