 

Weather update: A cool and wet start to your election morning

2019-05-07 19:44
Downpour in Cape Town CBD. (Naseema Barday, News24)

Downpour in Cape Town CBD. (Naseema Barday, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be a cool and wet start to the day, with isolated showers expected across most of the country on Wednesday. 

Strong interior north-westerly winds (35-45km/h) are expected over the western parts of the North West and Free State, as well as the eastern parts of the Northern Cape in the morning, moderating in the afternoon. This is according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Morning fog patches are expected in places on the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected on the south-western Highveld.

Morning fog patches can be expected in places on the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be windy in the western parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except in the northeast.

The Free State will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered falls are expected in the south.

Cloudy with misty conditions are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold over the southern highground. It will be windy in the east at first, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly and cold to cool, with rain showers over some parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 
w

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Campaign controversy: 'ANC didn't yet pay back elections donation', says Survé

2019-05-07 19:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, May 7 16 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 