Weather update: A cool and wet start to your election morning

It will be a cool and wet start to the day, with isolated showers expected across most of the country on Wednesday.

Strong interior north-westerly winds (35-45km/h) are expected over the western parts of the North West and Free State, as well as the eastern parts of the Northern Cape in the morning, moderating in the afternoon. This is according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Morning fog patches are expected in places on the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected on the south-western Highveld.

Morning fog patches can be expected in places on the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be windy in the western parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, except in the northeast.

The Free State will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered falls are expected in the south.

Cloudy with misty conditions are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold over the southern highground. It will be windy in the east at first, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly and cold to cool, with rain showers over some parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days