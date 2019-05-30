Weather update: A cool day is expected for most of the country

It will be a cool day for most of the country on Friday,
while warm weather is expected along the eastern parts of Limpopo.
It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB
sunburn index will be high.
Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the
Lowveld.
It will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld and the
Limpopo Valley.
The North West will be fine and cool, becoming partly
cloudy in the evening in the west.
It will be fine and cool in the Free State. It will
become partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise,
it will be cloudy and cool but warm in places along the west coast with
isolated thunderstorms over the central parts. The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate.
Fog is expected along the West Coast of the Western Cape.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold in places. It will become
fine over the western parts by the afternoon, with isolated afternoon
thunderstorms and thundershowers over the eastern parts. The wind along the
coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.
The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. Isolated
showers are expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to
fresh.
It will be warm in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate.
The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.
