 

Weather update: A cool day is expected for most of the country

2019-05-30 19:26
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be a cool day for most of the country on Friday, while warm weather is expected along the eastern parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

The North West will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the evening in the west.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in places along the west coast with isolated thunderstorms over the central parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Fog is expected along the West Coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold in places. It will become fine over the western parts by the afternoon, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms and thundershowers over the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers are expected in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be warm in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 
w

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

 

 

 

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is what the representation of women looks like in the new Cabinet

2019-05-30 18:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily lotto: 2 more lucky winners tonight! 2019-05-29 22:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 