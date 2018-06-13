Weather Update: Cape Town braces for huge storms

The South African Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for the City of Cape Town ahead of a huge cold front on Thursday.

Warnings



Gale force northwesterly winds (65-75km/h) are expected between Hondeklip Bay and Mossel Bay.



Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa, Central Karoo and Eden districts of the Western Cape, the central parts of the Eastern Cape and the extreme western Free State.



Rain



Severe thundershowers that might lead to flooding are predicted for Cape Town, the Cape metropole and the Cape Winelands. This comes ahead of the cold front expected to hit the country.

A 60% chance of rain is expected along the west coast as well as the Overberg district.



Isolated showers are predicted for the central parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Northern Cape.

Temperatures



Minimum temperature are expected to be cool across the central parts of the country, while the coastlines will experience warm morning conditions.



The coldest places are expected to be Standerton in Mpumalanga, and Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below freezing -1°C.



Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across the central interior of the country, with cold conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Free State, the southern parts of Gauteng, the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, the western parts of the Western Cape, and parts of the West Coast.



Warm weather is expected along the southern coastline, the East Coast, the northern border, and the northern parts of the Northern Cape including the Upington region.



The hottest places are expected to be Port Elizabeth and East London in the Eastern Cape, reaching a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 16°C, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 21°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 15°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 31°C, and a high of 26°C is expected for Durban.