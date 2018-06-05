Weather Update: Coastal areas warm, cold temperatures inland

Temperatures are expected to increase along the coastline and the East Coast on Wednesday.

Rain



Isolated morning showers are predicted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) across the Richard's Bay region.



The rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures



Morning temperatures are expected to be cold across the central interior and northern parts of the country while warmer conditions are predicted along the West Coast and the East Coast.



The coldest place in South Africa will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -5°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool across the central, northern and eastern parts of the country, with cold conditions predicted for the eastern parts of the Free State, the central and northern parts of KZN, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.



Warmer conditions are predicted along the coastline, the West Coast and the western parts of the Northern Cape.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 33°C.



Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 20°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 19°C.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 27°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 26°C, and a high of 21°C is expected for Durban.