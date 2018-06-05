 

Weather Update: Coastal areas warm, cold temperatures inland

2018-06-05 19:34
(File photo)

(File photo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Temperatures are expected to increase along the coastline and the East Coast on Wednesday. 

Rain

Isolated morning showers are predicted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) across the Richard's Bay region.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Morning temperatures are expected to be cold across the central interior and northern parts of the country while warmer conditions are predicted along the West Coast and the East Coast.

The coldest place in South Africa will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -5°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across the central, northern and eastern parts of the country, with cold conditions predicted for the eastern parts of the Free State, the central and northern parts of KZN, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Warmer conditions are predicted along the coastline, the West Coast and the western parts of the Northern Cape.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 33°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 20°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 19°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 27°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 26°C, and a high of 21°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The public healthcare system is very distressed, but not collapsing – Motsoaledi

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cape Town airport name change meeting descends into chaos
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 