Weather Update: Coastal areas warm up, while inland remains cool

What To Read Next

Temperatures are expected to increase along the coastline and the coastal belt of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa District and over the northern interior of the West Coast District.



Rain

A 30% chance of rain is predicted for the northeastern part of KwaZulu-Natal's coastal belt.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be extremely cold across the central interior and further inland, with very cold conditions for the Cape Winelands, the coastline and the border areas between the North West province and Limpopo. Cold conditions are forecast along the northern border.



The coldest place is expected to be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to warm across most parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be hot along the West Coast and warm along the coastline and the northeastern coastal belt of KwaZulu-Natal.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Vredendal in the Western Cape, reaching a high of 32°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 20°C, while 19°C is forecast for Johannesburg, and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 28°C, and a high of 24°C is expected for Durban.