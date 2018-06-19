 

Weather Update: Cold and dry for most of SA

2018-06-19 19:21
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cold and dry weather is predicted for most of the country as the rain clears up on Wednesday.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected along the East Coast while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with below-freezing conditions across the central interior.

The East Coast will experience warm weather.

The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, where the temperature will drop to a below freezing -4°C and reach a high of 13°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across most parts of the country, with the central and western parts of the country experiencing cold weather.

Warmer weather is predicted for the northern region of the country, including the North West and Limpopo. 

The hottest place is Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 25°C and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 18°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 22°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man acquitted of murder after more than 10 years in prison

2018-06-19 18:25

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Everyone was remorseful, even Ashwin - SuperSport CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 