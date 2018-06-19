Weather Update: Cold and dry for most of SA

Cold and dry weather is predicted for most of the country as the rain clears up on Wednesday.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected along the East Coast while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool to cold across most of the country, with below-freezing conditions across the central interior.



The East Coast will experience warm weather.



The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, where the temperature will drop to a below freezing -4°C and reach a high of 13°C.



Maximum temperatures remain cool across most parts of the country, with the central and western parts of the country experiencing cold weather.



Warmer weather is predicted for the northern region of the country, including the North West and Limpopo.



The hottest place is Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 26°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 25°C and Bloemfontein is expected to have a high of 18°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 22°C is expected for Durban.