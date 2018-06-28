 

Weather Update: Cold and wet day for the Cape

2018-06-28 19:02
(iStock)

A cold front will bring more rain and relief to the drought-stricken Western Cape on Friday.

Rain

Thundershowers are expected over the southern parts of the Western Cape, while isolated showers can be expected across the rest of the province.

Temperatures

Cool morning conditions are expected across the country with very cold conditions expected over the central interior.

The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a below freezing -5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across most of the country while the Western Cape remains cold.

The northern border is expected to be warm.

The hottest place is expected to be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, reaching a high of 27°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C. 

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C. A high of 23°C is expected for Durban.

