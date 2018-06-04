 

Weather Update: Cold conditions expected across SA

2018-06-04 19:10
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Most of the country is expected to remain cold and dry, while temperatures are expected to increase along the West Coast on Tuesday.

Rain

Scattered showers are expected along the East Coast while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Morning temperatures are expected to be cold across the country, with cooler conditions along the coastline and the East Coast.

The coldest place in South Africa will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures for the day remain cool across most parts of the country, with cold conditions expected across the Free State and Mpumalanga.

The West Coast is expected to be warm.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 33°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 18°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 24°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 20°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rift over Zuma invite

2018-06-04 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
IN-DEPTH: The family left heartbroken by the killing of their four big cats
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 