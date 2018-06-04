Weather Update: Cold conditions expected across SA

Most of the country is expected to remain cold and dry, while temperatures are expected to increase along the West Coast on Tuesday.

Rain



Scattered showers are expected along the East Coast while the rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures



Morning temperatures are expected to be cold across the country, with cooler conditions along the coastline and the East Coast.



The coldest place in South Africa will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing -3°C.



Maximum temperatures for the day remain cool across most parts of the country, with cold conditions expected across the Free State and Mpumalanga.



The West Coast is expected to be warm.



The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 33°C.

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 18°C.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 24°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 21°C, and a high of 20°C is expected for Durban.