Weather Update: Cold conditions remain across the central interior

Most of the country will experience cool weather on Friday but the West Coast is expected to warm up as the cold front leaves the country.

Rain

Isolated showers can be expected along the East Coast.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool across the country and extremely cold conditions are expected over the central interior.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -5°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool throughout most of the country. Cold weather conditions are expected across the central interior, including parts of the Eastern Cape as well as most parts in the Free State. Warm weather is expected along the West Coast.

The hottest place is Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, with a high of 29°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 16°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a cool 14°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 23°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban will both reach a maximum of 22°C.

