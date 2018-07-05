 

Weather Update: Cold conditions remain across the central interior

2018-07-05 18:55
Image: Chanté Petersen

Image: Chanté Petersen

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Most of the country will experience cool weather on Friday but the West Coast is expected to warm up as the cold front leaves the country.

Rain

Isolated showers can be expected along the East Coast.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cool across the country and extremely cold conditions are expected over the central interior.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a below-freezing -5°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool throughout most of the country. Cold weather conditions are expected across the central interior, including parts of the Eastern Cape as well as most parts in the Free State. Warm weather is expected along the West Coast.

The hottest place is Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, with a high of 29°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 16°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a cool 14°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 23°C, while Port Elizabeth and Durban will both reach a maximum of 22°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF, Contralesa defend Zulu King's special land imbizo

2018-07-05 18:47

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Macassar 19:17 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 