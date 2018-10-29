 

Weather Update: Cold front brings light relief to coastal areas

2018-10-29 19:44
Rain (Gallo Images)

Rain (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A cold front brings relief to the coastal parts of the country where rain is expected on Tuesday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, the North West and the Free State.

A gale-force westerly to south-westerly wind of 65-75km/h is expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Port St Johns.

High seas with wave heights of 6m to 7m are expected between Cape Point and Cannon Rocks.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places in the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

A gale-force south-westerly wind of 65-70km/h is expected along the coast between Port St Johns and Richards Bay from the afternoon.

Rain

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the north-eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape, with isolated to scattered showers in the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Light showers in the western parts of the Western Cape, extending along the south coast and adjacent interior, are expected in the late morning.

Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Also read: Weather Update: The rain is back in Cape Town, the rest of SA warms up

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across most parts of the country, including parts of the Western Cape, most of the Northern Cape, parts of the North West, and the Highveld region. Cold weather is expected in the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Warm weather can be expected along the coastline and adjacent interior, in the East Coast and along the northern border and adjacent interior.

De Aar in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 8°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain cool to cold across the western and south-western parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be warm across the central interior, including the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and most of the Free State, while hot to very hot weather can be expected along the East Coast and in the northern parts of the country.

Skukuza in Mpumalanga is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 38°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 35°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 30°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 21°C and Durban a high of 28°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby among 4 killed in George fire

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man nabbed for allegedly wielding panga at anti-drug protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 