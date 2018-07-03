 

Weather Update: Cold weather expected to last all week

2018-07-03 18:51
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The cold weather that has engulfed most of the country is expected to last all week, according to the South African Weather Service. 

Rain

Light drizzle is expected in the Tzaneen and Giyani regions of Limpopo.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold to freezing across most of the country and below-freezing conditions across the Free State, the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo.

Vryburg in the North West and Sutherland in the Northern Cape will both experience the coldest morning weather, dropping to a below freezing -7°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool, with parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State remaining cold.

Temperatures are expected to increase along the northern border.

Phalaborwa in Limpopo is expected to have the warmest conditions, reaching a high of 23°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 17°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 16°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C. A high of 21°C is expected for Durban.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: The people speak – Malema calls for calm as speakers are booed, fears of 'economic suicide' raised

2018-07-03 18:43

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 'Polite' robbers strip couple of R1.2m in Rolex watches and jewellery
 

10 things you owe your pet

There’s more to it than just going to the pet shop and getting a puppy or a kitten. You are responsible for your pet’s health, wellbeing and safety.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
We think every company should have pawternity leave!
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:44 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:54 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 