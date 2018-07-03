Weather Update: Cold weather expected to last all week

The cold weather that has engulfed most of the country is expected to last all week, according to the South African Weather Service.

Rain



Light drizzle is expected in the Tzaneen and Giyani regions of Limpopo.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold to freezing across most of the country and below-freezing conditions across the Free State, the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo.



Vryburg in the North West and Sutherland in the Northern Cape will both experience the coldest morning weather, dropping to a below freezing -7°C.



Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool, with parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State remaining cold.



Temperatures are expected to increase along the northern border.



Phalaborwa in Limpopo is expected to have the warmest conditions, reaching a high of 23°C.



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 17°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 16°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 20°C. A high of 21°C is expected for Durban.

