Weather Update: Cool and clear conditions for most of SA

The rain clears up over the Western Cape but temperatures remain low as the cold front makes its way across the country on Thursday.

Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold over the central interior, and the western and southern parts of the country. Warmer weather can be expected along the East Coast and northern border.



Maximum temperatures remain in the mid to high teens across most of the country, with cold weather expected in parts of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.



The northern parts of the North West and Limpopo will experience warmer weather.



Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 19°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 18°C. A high of 21°C is expected for Durban.