 

Weather Update: Cool and clear conditions for most of SA

2018-06-27 19:00
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The rain clears up over the Western Cape but temperatures remain low as the cold front makes its way across the country on Thursday.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold over the central interior, and the western and southern parts of the country. Warmer weather can be expected along the East Coast and northern border.

Maximum temperatures remain in the mid to high teens across most of the country, with cold weather expected in parts of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

The northern parts of the North West and Limpopo will experience warmer weather. 

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 19°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 18°C. A high of 21°C is expected for Durban.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No bail for alleged 419 scammer

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts

 

Paws

Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
What makes adopting an older pet GREAT!
What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 26 2018-06-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 