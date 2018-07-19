 

Weather Update: Cool conditions for most of SA, rising temperatures along the coast

2018-07-19 18:48
(iStock)

(iStock)

Most of the country is expected to experience cool weather conditions while temperatures are expected to rise along the coast on Friday.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be cold across most of the country and very cold conditions are expected for the central interior.

The coldest place will be Bethlehem in the Free State, dropping to a below-freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cool to cold across most parts of the country.

Warm weather is expected for the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape and in places over the West Coast District interior and Eden District of the Western Cape.

The hottest place will be Vredendal in the Western Cape, with a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein will reach a high of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a maximum of 17°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 21°C, while Port Elizabeth will experience 27°C and Durban is expected to reach a maximum of 22°C.

