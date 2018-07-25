 

Weather Update: Cool to warm conditions for most of SA

2018-07-25 18:49
(iStock)

(iStock)

Most parts of the country are expected to experience cool to warm conditions on Thursday.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures will be very cold across most of the country but cold conditions are expected for the coastal regions.

The coldest place will be Standerton in Mpumalanga, dropping to a below-freezing -2°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool to warm across most parts of the country.

The warmest place will be Vredendal in the Western Cape, reaching a high of 31°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 25°C and Johannesburg is expected to reach 24°C. In the Free State, Bloemfontein is expected to reach a maximum of 22°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach 24°C, with Port Elizabeth expected to reach 22°C and Durban expecting a maximum of 23°C.

