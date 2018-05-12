 

Weather Update: Cool weather following cold front in SA

2018-05-12 20:03
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cool weather can be expected across most parts of South Africa following a cold front on Sunday.

Rain

The East Coast including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Mpumalanga can expected rain on Sunday.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country following a cold front with moderate weather conditions along the northern border. 

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across the southern parts of the country including the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, and the East Coast including KZN.

Temperatures will slightly increase across the central parts of the country including the rest of the Free State, the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the northern parts of KZN, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, and the North West.

Warmer conditions are expected along the northern border including Limpopo and the northern parts of Mpumalanga.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A high of 19°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 19°C, and Port Elizabeth is expected to reach 21°C, while Durban will reach 23°C.

Read more on:    weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 dead as train collides with vehicle in the North West

2018-05-12 19:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:46 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 