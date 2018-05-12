Weather Update: Cool weather following cold front in SA

Cool weather can be expected across most parts of South Africa following a cold front on Sunday.

Rain

The East Coast including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Mpumalanga can expected rain on Sunday.



Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country following a cold front with moderate weather conditions along the northern border.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool across the southern parts of the country including the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, and the East Coast including KZN.

Temperatures will slightly increase across the central parts of the country including the rest of the Free State, the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, the northern parts of KZN, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, and the North West.

Warmer conditions are expected along the northern border including Limpopo and the northern parts of Mpumalanga.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A high of 19°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 19°C, and Port Elizabeth is expected to reach 21°C, while Durban will reach 23°C.