 

Weather Update: Dry weather conditions predicted, but Sutherland shivers

2018-06-03 18:57
A cold but dry day is expected for most parts of the country as a cold front makes its way across Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Monday.

Rain

Following widespread showers in most parts of the Western Cape, no rainfall is predicted for the drought-stricken province for the start of the new week.

A 60% chance of rain is predicted along the southern coastal parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Scattered showers are predicted across the southeastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the interior of KZN.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cold, with very cold conditions over the central parts of the country, including the Free State and the Northern Cape.

The coldest place in South Africa is Sutherland in the Northern Cape, dropping to a freezing 0°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold across most of the country with cold conditions across the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State.

Maximum temperatures remain cool across the western part of the country with cold conditions in parts of the Eastern Cape and southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Warm conditions are expected along the northern western part of Limpopo.

The hottest place in South Africa is expected to be Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape, reaching a high of 28°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 19°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 17°C. A maximum of 18°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 18°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 19°C, and a high of 18°C is expected for Durban.

2018-06-03 17:15

