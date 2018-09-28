Weather Update: Fine and warm start to the weekend for most of SA

Fine and warm weather has been predicted for most of the country, but isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east on Saturday.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo. High seas, with wave heights of 6 to 9 metres, are expected between Port Elizabeth and East London in the morning.

Rain

Morning drizzle can be expected over the north-eastern region of the escarpment. Isolated showers and rain are expected over KwaZulu-Natal and afternoon showers and thundershowers have been predicted for Gauteng and the Free State.