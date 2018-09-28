Weather Update: Fine and warm start to the weekend for most of SA

Fine and warm weather has been predicted for most of the country, but isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east on Saturday.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo. High seas, with wave heights of 6 to 9 metres, are expected between Port Elizabeth and East London in the morning.
Rain
Morning drizzle can be expected over the north-eastern region of the escarpment.
Isolated showers and rain are expected over KwaZulu-Natal and afternoon showers and thundershowers have been predicted for Gauteng and the Free State.
Temperatures
Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool over the central interior as well as in the Little Karoo and the south-western parts of the country.
Warmer weather has been predicted for the East Coast, and rising temperatures in the north.
Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, dropping to 0°C.
Moderate conditions are expected across the country and warm weather conditions have been predicted for the central and southern parts of the country, including the southern coastline and the East Coast. The north-eastern region of the escarpment can expect moderate conditions.
Warm to hot conditions are expected along the West Coast and the northern parts of the country, including the northern border.
A few places are expected to reach a high of 33°C.
Pretoria is expected to reach a high of 32°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach a high of 31°C and Bloemfontein a high of 27°C.
Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 25°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 21°C and Durban a high of 22°C
