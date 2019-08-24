Weather update: Fine and warm Sunday ahead for most of the country, but cool on the coast

Most of the country will be fine and warm on Sunday, but the coastal areas of the Cape provinces can expect cooler weather with a spot of rain in the Western and Eastern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

There is a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the central interior of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

GAUTENG: Fine and warm and the expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

MPUMALANGA: Fine and warm, but hot in places over the Lowveld.

LIMPOPO: Fine and warm.

NORTH-WEST PROVINCE: Fine and warm.

FREE STATE: Fine and warm but cool in the east.

NORTHERN CAPE: Cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong at times.

WESTERN CAPE: Fine and warm in the Karoo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with rain from late morning in the south-west and morning fog in places along the south coast. It will become cloudy in the evening, with rain along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine in the morning otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

WESTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE: Fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool along the coast becoming cloudy, with light rain in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly.

EASTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy along the coast in the evening, spreading inland in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming moderate southerly by the afternoon.

KWAZULU-NATAL: Fine and warm, but hot in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly to westerly in the south otherwise moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south and spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The temperature in your city

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter