Weather Update: Fine day across most of SA

A fine day is predicted for most of the country on Thursday, while light rain is expected in the Western Cape towards the evening.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.



Rain



Isolated evening showers can be expected over the Cape Metropole and the Cape Winelands, while the rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool over the central interior of the country, with cold conditions predicted for the southwestern regions.



Warmer conditions are predicted along the East Coast.



The coldest place will be Sutherland in the Northern Cape, where the temperature is expected to drop to a below freezing -5°C and reach a high of 14°C.



Maximum temperatures are expected to remain cold over most parts of the country, with warmer weather for the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern border, as well as the East Coast.



Several places in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will reach a high of 26°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days



Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 23°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 21°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 23°C, and a high of 25°C is expected for Durban.