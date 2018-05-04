Weather Update: Fine weather for most parts of SA

Fog clears up over the northeastern parts of the country and parts of the Free State on Saturday.



Rain

Most of the rain clears up across the country with isolated showers expected over the Highveld region and along parts of the East Coast.

Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be moderate across the country with warm conditions along the northern border including the Tzaneen region, and the extreme northwestern parts of the Northern Cape.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be moderate across the southern and eastern parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Warm weather conditions are predicted for the central and western parts of the country, including the northern border, the North West, the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Eastern Cape including the Port Elizabeth region, as well as the Western Cape.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 24°C, while Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 22°C. A high of 22°C is predicted for Bloemfontein.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town is expected to reach 22°C, Port Elizabeth 27°C and Durban 24°C.