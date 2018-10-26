 

Weather Update: Fire danger warning, heatwave to sweep across parts of SA

2018-10-26 19:33
Get out your brollies, baggies, sunblock and ice packs.

Sweltering conditions, coupled with fire warnings, are expected in the western parts of SA over the weekend as the heatwave of the last few days persists

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Western Cape and the Northern Cape (except in the south-east).

Special weather advisories

A heatwave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over the coastal regions and southern Namakwa District of the Northern Cape as well as the West Coast District, the Cape Winelands, the Little Karoo and the Cape Metropole of the Western Cape until Sunday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the south-western parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the West Coast District, the Cape Winelands, the Central Karoo and the interior of the Eden District of the Western Cape.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool along the southern coastline and the East Coast as well as the western part of the country. Cold weather can be expected over the eastern parts of the central interior and the south-eastern parts of the country.

Warm weather can be expected along parts of the West Coast.

Bethlehem in the Free State and Ermelo in Mpumalanga are expected to be two of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 9°C.

Temperatures are expected to rise across the country and warm weather is expected along the southern coastline, the East Coast and the adjacent interior.

Hot weather can be expected along the northern border and in the central parts of the country.

Extremely hot weather has been predicted for the west, including the western parts of the Northern Cape and parts of the Western Cape.

Vredendal in the Western Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 43°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 33°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 31°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 34°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 37°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 24°C, and Durban a high of 25°C.

Read more on:    weather

