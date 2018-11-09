Weather Update: Fire warnings spread to more parts of SA as temperatures rise

What To Read Next

The high fire danger warning in the Northern Cape spreads towards the west of SA, affecting a large chunk of the country on Saturday.

Warnings



The extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the West Coast district, the Cape Winelands, the Central and Little Karoo regions of the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, the western parts of the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Meanwhile, isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the Highveld region of Mpumalanga.

The rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool in parts of the north and east, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and parts of the Free State.

The rest of the country is expected to experience fine to warm morning conditions.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape and Standerton in Mpumalanga are expected to be two of the coldest places, each with an expected minimum temperature of 5°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm in the east, including in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Hot weather has been predicted for the rest of the country and extremely hot weather is expected in the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, and parts of the Western Cape.

Upington in the Northern Cape and Vredendal in the Western Cape are expected to be two of the hottest places, with a sizzling 38°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 31°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 30°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 32°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 27°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 24°C and Durban a high of 26°C.

