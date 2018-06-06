Weather Update: Frosty morning in Free State and North West

What To Read Next

A cool, but dry, morning is predicted for most parts of South Africa, as a cold front approaches the Western Cape on Thursday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dr Beyers Naude and Blue Crane Route local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.



Rain



Scattered evening showers are expected over the Cape Metropole and the Cape Winelands region, ahead of a cold front.



The rest of the country remains dry.



Temperatures



Minimum temperatures are expected to be freezing over the central parts of the country, including the Free State and the North West.



Cold conditions are expected along the northern border and over the Karoo.



Warmer weather is predicted all along the coastline.

The coldest place in South Africa will be Vryburg in the North West, dropping to a freezing -3°C.



Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool along the West Coast, the southern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, the southern parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the central and southern parts of Limpopo.



Warmer conditions are expected along the southern coastline, the West Coast, the northern border, the northern parts of the North West, and the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.



The hottest places in South Africa are expected to be Skukuza in Mpumalanga, and Port St Johns and King William's Town in the Eastern Cape, all reaching a high of 28°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 22°C, Johannesburg a high of 20°C, while Bloemfontein will hit a maximum of 21°C.



Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 19°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 26°C, and a high of 24°C is expected for Durban.