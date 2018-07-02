 

Weather Update: Frosty weather continues throughout the country

2018-07-02 19:19
Snow near Calvinia on Monday 2 July 2018. (Supplied: Alfred Thorpe)

Icy weather continues through to Tuesday as the cold front passes over the country, following heavy rainfall and snow across parts of the country.

Rain

Isolated showers are expected along the southern coastline.

Temperatures

Cold and very cold morning conditions are expected across the country and frosty conditions are expected across the central interior as a strong cold front approaches.

Bethlehem in the Free State will experience the coldest morning temperature, dropping to a below freezing -8°C.

Maximum temperatures remain cold in parts the Eastern Cape and the Free State, as well as the central Karoo.

The northern border and parts of Mpumalanga and KZN are expected to see a slight increase in temperature through the course of the day.

Richards Bay in KZN is expected to have the warmest conditions, reaching a high of 23°C.

Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 18°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 18°C. Bloemfontein is expected to reach a high of 18°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 14°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 17°C. A high of 19°C is expected for Durban.

