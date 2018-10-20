Weather Update: Gale force winds and severe thunderstorms in the Sunday forecast

The South African Weather Service has warned that strong to gale force winds, severe thunderstorms, and reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand can be expected on Sunday.

Warnings

Gale force south-easterly to easterly winds of 60-70km/h (gusting 80-90km/h) are expected along the south-west coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas and also over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape in the morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme western parts of both the North West and the Free State, in places in the Northern Cape except the south-east, and also in places in the Western Cape except the Eden District coastal areas.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior winds (45-60km/h) are expected over the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the West Coast District of the Western Cape in the morning.

A reduction in visibility due to blowing sand and dust can be expected in places over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape in the morning.

Rain

Evening thundershowers are predicted for the North West and parts of the Northern Cape.

Drizzle is predicted over the eastern high grounds of Limpopo and light showers are expected on the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Temperatures

Most of the country will be cool to cold in the morning, and the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape can expect a hot afternoon. It will remain warm to cool over the rest of the country.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 24°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 22°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 24°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 31°C, Port Elizabeth a high of 19°C, and Durban a maximum of 20°C.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter