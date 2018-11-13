Weather Update: Heatwave conditions continue across most of SA

Not much has changed in SA's weather conditions overnight as a heatwave that has gripped most of the country continues, bringing with it high fire dangers on Wednesday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the extreme northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the western and central parts of Free State and the western parts of the North West.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in the Central Karoo and in the northern and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures, are expected in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in the Free State, the North West and Gauteng until at least Friday.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and western parts of Limpopo, the Highveld region of Mpumalanga, the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Gauteng is expected to experience isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Temperatures

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool over parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the Sutherland region of the Northern Cape.

Moderate to warm conditions are expected in the rest of the country.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 6°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm to hot along the coast, including the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape, while KZN and parts of Mpumalanga are expected to be cool.

Extremely hot weather conditions have been predicted for the north as well as the central interior of SA.

Upington in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a sizzling 40°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 36°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 35°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 38°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 26°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 22°C, and Durban a high of 27°C.

