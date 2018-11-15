 

Weather Update: Heatwave gripping large parts of SA to extend into the weekend

2018-11-15 19:27
(iStock)

(iStock)

The heatwave gripping large parts of SA is expected to last longer than initially anticipated as temperatures continue to rise on Friday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the Northern Cape (excluding the extreme western parts), and the western parts of the Free State and the North West.

Special weather advisories

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and in the Free State, the North West and Gauteng until at least Saturday.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in Gauteng, the extreme western parts of the Mpumalanga, the extreme eastern parts of Limpopo, the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, and along the southern parts of the Drakensberg region. Afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected along the west and south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be warm across the country, with cooler conditions in parts of the Northern Cape.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 4°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool along the southern coastline and parts of the West Coast.

Warm conditions are expected all along the coast and adjacent interior, but temperatures heat up inland.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected in the north and the central interior of SA, with extremely hot conditions in the North West region.

Vryburg in the North West is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a sizzling 40°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 36°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 34°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 39°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 23°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 22°C, and Durban a high of 25°C.

