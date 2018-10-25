 

Weather Update: Heatwave, high fire danger warning issued

2018-10-25 19:34

Extremely hot weather and high fire conditions have been predicted for the Western Cape as a heatwave persists in the region on Friday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western parts of the Northern Cape and in the western parts of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the coastal regions of the Northern Cape, the West Coast District, the Cape Winelands and the Little Karoo of the Western Cape until Sunday, including parts of the Cape Metropole and the southern Namakwa District (Northern Cape) from Friday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the West Coast District of the Western Cape and the south-western Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.

Temperatures 

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool over the Highveld region.

The rest of the country is expected to be moderate.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape and Bethlehem in the Free State are expected to be two of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 8°C.

Temperatures are predicted to be cool along parts of the coastline, with warm conditions along the southern and western coastline and the adjacent interior, as well as the eastern parts of the Highveld region.

Hot weather has been predicted for most of the east, while very hot weather has been predicted for the west.

Vredendal in the Western Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a sweltering maximum of 43°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to reach a high of 33°C while Johannesburg is expected to reach a high of 31°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town is expected to reach a high of 32°C, Port Elizabeth 22°C, and Durban 28°C.

weather

